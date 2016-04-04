The Best Anti-Allergy Bedding

Allergy sufferers, listen up: your bedroom may be the source of your sniffles. Dust mites are the most common cause of allergies from house dust, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. These tiny bugs live in pillows, mattresses, carpets, and upholstery, and even if you keep a sparkling clean home, they can still burrow their way into your bedding. Soothe your sneezing by washing all of your bedding in hot water weekly. You can also invest in tightly woven encasements with zippers that fully seal, like the following 12 allergy-proofing products.

Pillowcases

AllerEase Maximum Allergy Protection Breathable Pillow-Protector ($7; amazon.com)

Whether you choose a down or synthetic fill, slip your pillow into an encasement. This one blocks out pet dander, dust mites, and bed bugs but still feels soft and breathable.

MISSION: ALLERGY Dust Mite- and Allergen-Proof Pillow Encasing ($19; amazon.com)

Tough enough to keep mites out for the night, but airy enough to keep you cool and comfortable, these medical-grade covers make for the perfect protector.

Allersoft 100-Percent Cotton Dust Mite & Allergy Control Standard Pillow Encasement ($12; amazon.com)

Along with its allergy-controlling encasement, the 280-thread-count case gets high ratings for its softness.

SureGuard Pillow Protectors ($50; amazon.com)

The superfine zipper in this pillowcase set keeps even the smallest mites out.

Pillows

AllerEase Hot Water Washable Allergy Protection Pillow ($23; amazon.com)

Unlike most pillows, which lose their fluff in the wash, this synthetic pillow maintains its shape even with weekly washes in 130-degree water (the temp you need to kill dust mites and remove allergens).

Restwel Hypoallergenic Body Pillow ($80; amazon.com)

This full body pillow cushions from head to toe with hypoallergenic memory foam.

Mattress covers

National Allergy BedCare All-Cotton Mattress Cover ($135; natlallergy.com)

Dust mites—a major allergy trigger—feast on your dead skin (lovely) and live deep in your bedding. Keep them at bay with a mattress encasement; look for a fabric with a pore size of less than six microns. Our microfiber cotton pick has an average pore size of just 2.6 microns and both interior fabric flaps and outer zippers for a tight seal.

MISSION: ALLERGY Dust Mite- and Allergen-Proof Mattress Encasing ($140; amazon.com)

The tightly wound microfiber keeps out dust and dander while you catch up on Z’s.

Elf Sleep Safe Bed Bug, Dust Mite, and Allergen Proof Mattress Cover ($80; amazon.com)

This zippered encasement keeps allergens out with all environmentally safe, raw materials.

Sky Bedding Mattress Protector ($120; amazon.com)

With the promise to fit all mattresses, this protector will keep any bed allergen free.

Allersoft 100-Percent Cotton Dust Mite and Allergy Control King Duvet Protector ($80; amazon.com)

This protective cover easily slips over your comforter, yet under your decorative cover, to seal out allergens without sacrificing your bedroom style.

Comforters

Natural Comfort Classic Down Alternative Comforter ($57; amazon.com)

This 200 thread-count goose down comforter is so luxurious, you’ll almost forget that it’s 100% allergy free.

Aller-Ease Allergy Bedding Medium-Warmth Down-Alternative Comforter ($180; jcpenney.com)

This medium-weight comforter is hot-water washable and can be used comfortably year-round to keep out pet dander, pollen, dust mites, and other allergens.

Dust Buster Allergy Relief Down-Alternative Comforter ($250; jcpenney.com)

In addition to keeping allergies at bay, this comforter is water- and stain-resistant.