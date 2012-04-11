Recipe Makeover: Gluten- and Dairy-Free Pancakes



By Caitlyn Elf

Spring is the perfect time to sit outdoors in the sunshine and enjoy a great brunch with family and friends! However, what would seem like an easy meal can often turn into something quite complicated when food allergies and other particulars arise. In my family, some members have a gluten or dairy intolerance, which is exactly what inspired this week’s Recipe Makeover!

I took this recipe for Basic Buttermilk Pancakes and made just a few easy tweaks to create a delicious dairy- and gluten-free version! Follow the below substitutions to cut your way into a friendly short stack that’s sure to please even the pickiest of eaters at your next brunch!

1 cup all-purpose flour (Here I substituted for 1 cup Garbanzo Bean Flour (such as Bob's Red Mill) which is a flour made from chickpeas, one of the most creamy and flavorful of beans. Garbanzo Bean flour is a source of protein and makes a great substitute in gluten-free baking)

3/4 cup buttermilk (I replaced the buttermilk with plain soymilk (such as Silk) which provides the same sort of thick consistency as buttermilk without the dairy)

1/2 cup milk (I used 1/2 cup plain almond milk (such as Silk PureAlmond) to lower the calories and make this recipe completely dairy-free)

2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled (I used 2 tablespoons of vegan buttery spread (such as Earth Balance), another diary-free swap.

This recipe came out wonderfully! The garbanzo bean flour created a light and fluffy pancake that had a rich, sweet flavor, and the extra protein boost kept me going for hours! These pancakes are a must-try for your next weekend brunch!