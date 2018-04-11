The 6 Best Pillowcases and Protectors for People With Allergies

If you’re having a serious case of the spring sniffles, it might be time to consider an unsuspecting culprit: your pillowcase. Or rather, the tiny little creatures called dust mites that can get inside of it. What was that? Oh, just us shuddering over here.

Runny nose, itchy eyes, and coughing can all be signs of a reaction to dust mites, one of the most common indoor allergens, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI). Dust mites love dark, humid environments, as well as carpeting, mattresses, and pillows (!), explains Purvi Parikh, MD, a clinical assistant professor who specializes in allergy and immunology in the departments of Pediatrics and Medicine at NYU Langone. For this reason, she tells us, investing in protective covers for bedding and pillows is crucial for people with allergies.

To reduce bedtime respiratory issues due to dust, consider pairing a hypoallergenic pillowcase with a pillow protector (we've included options for both below). Each of these pillow casings has been deemed "asthma- and allergy-friendly" by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's certification program, which means they meet a long list of criteria (such as being easy to clean and free of any chemicals that are known to trigger symptoms).

1. Allersoft Pillow Protector

This supersoft (and silent!) 100% cotton protector won’t crinkle while you sleep. We love the fact that it’s breathable, but still tightly woven enough to block out dust mites.

2. Sureguard Pillow Protectors

Completely waterproof against spills, saliva, and sweat, this enclosed case has an ultra-fine zipper to seal off your pillow from even the smallest mites.

3. Home Fashion Designs Pillow Protectors

These cotton protectors have antimicrobial features and a pillow pore-size of 3-4 microns. Translation: You can rest easy knowing zero critters are getting through.

4. Eco Living Friendly Pillow Encasement

This eco-friendly case can withstand repeated washings up to 203 degrees Fahrenheit—which is more than the 120 degrees the ACAAI recommends to repel dust mites—going that extra mile for your peace of mind.

5. Kotton Culture Pillow Case Set

Top a dust mite-proof casing with these hypoallergenic, 600 thread count Egyptian cotton cases—total luxury on a budget!—and you’ll be snoozing soundly in no time.

6. Utopia Bedding Pillowcases

These smooth microfiber pillowcases are just what you need to reduce respiratory irritation caused by allergies. Plus, should you run into any makeup or sweat stains, you’ll have replacements at the ready with this 12-pack of crisp white cases.