7 Ways to Beat Cat Allergies

Attention all cat allergy sufferers—there are ways to lessen mild allergy symptoms caused by cat dander. Whether you are a cat owner yourself or the house guest of a cat owner, here are some simple strategies that can help prevent the runny nose, itchy eyes, and sneezing common to people allergic to felines. Watch the video to learn a few simple tricks to avoid symptoms, but consult a doctor if you have severe allergies or asthma.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Be prepared: When going to a house with pet, take medication 20 minutes before. Also, keep an antihistamine in your bag.

Sit on wooden furniture: Steer clear of upholstered furniture, which is a hotbed of dander in households with cats.

Wash your hands: Frequently cleanse your hands and avoid touching your face if you come in contact with cat allergens.

Get an air filter: Having a portable HEPA air purifier makes it easier to travel and stay in homes with cats.

Wash when you get home: Wash your clothes in hot water to avoid bringing allergens into your home. The water should be at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Make some rooms off limits: Ban your cat from your bedroom or family rooms you spend a lot of time.

Take care of your cat: Speak to your vet about your cat’s diet. Animals that eat a balanced diet will have healthier skin, making them less likely to shed dander and hair.