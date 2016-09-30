9 Weird Things That Make Your Allergies Worse

Allergies are already the worst, but did you know you could be unintentionally making them even more unbearable? Turns out, there are quite a few things that you might be doing that are making your allergies worse. For example, certain raw fruits may give some allergy sufferers an allergic reaction. And your scented candle? It could be irritating your eyes and nose. Watch this video for nine things that are making your allergies worse, so you can know what to cut in order to feel better.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Apples, cantaloupe, tomatoes: These raw fruits can have proteins on their skins that resemble pollen. Up to 1/3 of people with pollen allergies may also have allergic reactions when eating these fruits raw.

Contact lenses: Soft lenses can absorb airborne irritants like pollen or smoke.

Stress: Stress may increase flare-ups for people who suffer from hay fever.

Alcohol: One study says that women who had more than 14 drinks a week were 78% more likely to develop a perpetually stuffy nose compared to women who drank less.

Perfume and candles: Anything with added fragrance can irritate the lining of the eyelids and nasal passages.

Your clothes: Especially clothing made from rough or sticky fabrics like wool, which clings to pollen and dust.

Bathing in the morning: Pollen sticks to skin and hair. So shower before bed to wash away allergens clinging to your body.