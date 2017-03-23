10 Genius Allergy-Relief Products You Can Buy on Amazon

Not your mama’s vacuum, this smart hands-free model deep cleans on its own, picking up tiny particles on any surface. Users simply have to press "clean" and the machine gets to work (why can’t everything be this easy?). Its compact design—the vacuum is only 3.6 inches tall—allows it to reach tough-to-clean spots, like underneath sofas and below bedframes. What’s more, the robotic vacuum is programmed to navigate around furniture and avoid stairs in your home. Welcome to 2017.