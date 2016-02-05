5 Non-Dairy Ice Creams That Taste as Great as the Real Thing

Well, if you live in the world, you know that Ben & Jerryâs releasedÂ fourÂ vegan ice cream flavors this week, and nearlyÂ broke the Internet. But there are plenty of other non-dairy frozen, creamy treats out there to love! Below, we've rounded up five of our favorite make-you-want-to-eat-the-whole-pint brands. (Just remember, they're dairy free not sugar free, so, you know, goÂ easy.)

So Delicious

Whether you prefer almond-, coconut- or cashew-based ice cream, youâll find just the pint for you made by So Delicious. With flavors like Salted Caramel Cluster, Cherry Amaretto and Butter PecanÂ (alongside the classic vanilla, chocolate, mint chip, etc.), thereâs plenty to dig your spoon into.

Try it: $52 for 8 pints, amazon.com

Photo: amazon.com

Luna & Larryâ€™s Coconut Bliss

Three words: Chocolate Hazelnut Fudge. If we had to pick oneÂ flavor among Luna & Larryâs aptly named Coconut Bliss pints, this would be â¦ oh wait, thereâs also Mocha Maca Crunch. AndÂ Ginger Cookie Caramel. And Summer Berry Swirl. Never mind, we canât pick just one. One caveat: These luscious, organic, and gluten-free concoctions do taste of coconut (some more strongly than others), so thatâs something to considerÂ if you donât care for the flavor.

Try it: $7, wholefoodsmarket.com

Photo: wholefoodsmarket.com

RELATED: 14 Non-Dairy Foods That Are High in Calcium

Steveâ€™s Ice Cream

We remember going to Steveâs Ice Cream shop when mix-ins in ice cream were the newest thing. These days, thankfully, you donât have to wait on line at one store in New York City for Steveâs. Even better, the non-dairy flavors, which are organic and coconut-based, include the likes of Burnt Sugar Vanilla, Blackberry Honey, and Speculoos Cookie Butter.

Try it: $6, wholefoodsmarket.com

Photo: wholefoodsmarket.com

AlmondLicious Ice Supreme

Itâs a given that this almond- and cashew-based ice cream is smooth and luscious, and comes in fantastic flavors (Chocolate Nibs, Coconut Supreme, Pecan Passion, Strawberry Blissâ¦). But what we love mostÂ is what it doesnât haveâ namely, gums and stabilizers. We can pronounce all of the ingredients in these treats, which is a huge plus in our book.

Try it: $30 for 4Â pints, amazon.com

Photo: amazon.com

RELATED: 14 Best Vegan and Vegetarian Protein Sources

Lalooâ€™s Goat Milk Ice Cream

If youâre reading this and thinking, Wait a minute. Isnât goat milk considered dairy? Yes, youâre right. But we wanted to include this ice cream because a) itâs delicious and b) some people who canât tolerate cowâs milk do fine with goatâs milk. Goatâs milk more closely resembles motherâs milk than cowâs milk, so itâs easier to digest. (Of course, if youâre allergic to milk or have a very strong lactose intolerance, a truly nondairy milk is a better choice for you.) We love the yogurt-y tang of Laloo's, which works beautifully in traditional flavors like Vanilla Snowflake, Deep Chocolate and Mystic Strawberry, as well as more exotic ones. Thatâs you, Black Mission Fig and âCapraccinoâ Almond Fudge.

Try it: $8, icecreamsource.com

Photo: icecreamsource.com