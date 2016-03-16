4 Simple Ways to Allergy-Proof Your Bedroom

Consider these habits part of your sleep hygiene routine.

Kate Rockwood
March 16, 2016

Have allergies? Consider these habits part of your sleep hygiene routine.

Declutter

All those books and knickknacks are dust magnets; move them to other rooms. Skip throw pillows, too; not only are they dust mite paradise, they're often tossed on the floor (getting even dustier).

Enforce a no-pet policy

Kicking Miss Snugglepaws out of your bed won't completely eliminate the amount of dander that makes its way into the bedroom, but it will help.

Vacuum—like, a lot

Carpets are killer for people with allergies. If you can't replace your carpets with washable area rugs, take a spin around the floor with your HEPA vacuum at least once a week.

Dry your hair before bed

Falling asleep with damp tresses can encourage mites and mold in your pillow. If you're not a fan of the blow-dryer, it may be worth bumping your bath or shower earlier.

