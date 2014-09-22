Why This Puppy Will Make You Think Twice About Drinking and Driving

This new ad from Budweiser may change a lot of people's perspective on drinking and driving thanks to one furry star.

In the beginning, we see a man and his dog, Cooper, bonding through the years. Things take a sad turn, though, when his owner leaves him for the night carrying a case of beer. As Cooper waits and waits for his owner to come home, his sad puppy eyes are enough to make anyone burst into tears.

Luckily, Cooper's buddy returns the next morning. He made the smart choice of staying at a friend's instead of driving home under the influence. As the ad, titled "Friends are Waiting," points out, though, the waiting never ends for some people.

It's scary to think you might leave behind friends, family, even pets you love without any warning. Sadly, deaths from drunk driving are all too common. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one-third of crash deaths involve an alcohol-impaired driver. And it's not just a problem for young people like Cooper's owner to worry about, either.

Older people are actually more susceptible to the effects of alcohol. As you age, your body breaks down alcohol more slowly and the amount of water in your body also goes down, according to the National Institutes of Health. That means alcohol will stay in your body longer (and at a higher percentage) compared to someone younger. In fact, a study out this year from the University of Florida found that finishing just one drink was enough to impair the driving skills of people 55 and older.

No matter your age, everyone needs to be cautious when it comes to drinking and driving. You can choose a designated driver, call a cab, take public transit, or even stay at a friend's place like the guy in the video. Do what you can to make sure when you leave a loved one like Cooper, it's not the last time they'll be seeing you.