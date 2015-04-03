Watch a Video of 'Mad Men' Characters' Worst Health Habits

Okay, so maybe the United States isn’t the healthiest country in the world.

Many Americans—far too many—consume processed foods like they’re going out of style, take a perverse kind of pride in being overly stressed, and spend copious amounts of time sitting in front of a computer screen, instead of getting out and getting moving. (And let’s not even get into the whole tanning bed thing.)

But if you take AMC's Mad Men as a bit of historical fiction, well, we've come quite a ways from the whiskey-swilling, cigarette-smoking days of yore. We've got nothing on the bad habits of Don Draper, Joan Holloway, and the rest of the characters stuck in the drama that begins its final season this weekend.

Here's proof: To promote the show's return on Sunday for a seven-episode run, AMC has released a truly inspired 82-second video that breaks the Emmy-winning show down by digits—and it is a virtual smorgasbord of bad-for-you behavior.

Among the stuff they took the time to tally: the number of alcoholic drinks downed at the advertising firm’s office (369) and the number of cancer sticks smoked (942). The counts are alarmingly high. And speaking of high, wait until you get to the :50 point. Enlightening, to say the least.

We'll be watching for more vices on display this Sunday. Will you?

