Why Taken Guys Really Are The Best, 5 Harmful Natural Supplements, and a Shocking New Cure for Cellulite

- We know lots of reasons why we’re tossing and turning, and we do our best to make falling asleep as easy as possible. One technique: Lay off the booze before bedtime. Too much alcohol before bed can wreak havoc on your z’s. Doesn’t seem like a big surprise, right? And yet more than half of drinkers are unaware of these effects. [BBC]
- When it comes to the little blue pill’s healing powers, we thought we’d heard it all, from lagging female libidos to bodybuilding to heart damage. But a new study suggests that Viagra may be a possible cure for cellulite. [NeverSayDiet.com]
- We’ve all heard it plenty of times before: Guys are like parking spaces—the best ones are always taken. A new study supports this age-old female complaint. Researchers found that women are much more interested in pursuing a relationship with a guy who’s already attached than with a bachelor. [New Scientist]
- Like many of our favorite things, exercise is best in moderation. Overdoing it can actually be addictive, studies show, much the same way that drugs can. Scientists think that if addiction to exercise triggers similar reactions, then maybe addicts could exercise instead of taking drugs. [Science Daily]
- Alternative medicine practices are generally very safe, but it is still important to follow directions as to how to take a supplement safely and correctly. Here, five herbs and vitamins that may actually hurt your health. [CNN]
Previous news from Around the Web:
Women Addicted to Pregnancy, How Photos of Cake Keep You Slim, and Why Your Dog Could Give You Food Poisoning
Why Our Brains Love Twitter, the 7 Worst Habits of Runners, and Disney’s New Autistic Role Model
Woman Pregnant With 12 Babies, High-Protein Snacks on the Cheap, and How to Give Yourself a Great Massage