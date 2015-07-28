When Spilling Your Drink Can Lead to a Chemical Burn

Relaxing with a fruity drink by the pool? A hangover might be the lesser of your worries if you're not careful.

Summer sippers are learning the painful way that certain beverages containing lime juice can lead to a nasty burn if a bit of the drink ends up on your skin while you're lounging in the sun. Yep, that includesÂ your beloved margs and even a cold beer with a lime slice on the rim.

The technical term for this: phytophotodermatitis, also dubbed âlime diseaseâ (not Lyme disease) and âmargarita dermatitis,â is a chemical reaction that can occur when substances make skin extra sensitive to ultraviolet light. In simpler terms: lime juice + skin + sun = sunburn from hell.

The reaction typically occurs within 24 to 72 hours of sun exposure.

âThe person will develop a burning sensation, usually with redness or itching. If itâs severe it can lead to blisters and discoloration,â says Debra Jaliman, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and author of Skin Rules. Some examples of what it can look like:

But you donât have to pack up your cooler and head indoors just yet. For one thing, that may not even help. âThis has even happened to people who were sitting indoors by a window because window glass allows the penetration of UVA light,â explains Dr. Jaliman.

Your safest bet when you're outdoors is to always wear and reapply sunscreen throughout the dayâand lather it on before you start drinking or head outdoors. And inside or out, if you notice youâve spilled, wash the area with soap and water immediately to avoid the risk of a burn. (If you're outside, reapply sunblock afterward.)

âIt's important to wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 or above,â Dr. Jaliman adds.

Lime juice isnât the only cause, though it's more common. It can also come from perfumes with certain photo-sensitizing chemicals, including Bergamot oil (which is derived from a type of orange) or lavender.

And if youâre a mango lover, peel it properly before eating and venturing into the sun.

âPeople who don't peel the mango and eat it straight from the peel tend to get this reaction on their face,â Dr. Jaliman warns.

What to do if it happens to you

If you do start to notice irritated skin after spritzing yourself with a fragrance, or after a spill, treat it like a bad sunburn.

âYou can use aloe vera, burn creams containing sulfa or topical antibiotics, such as special bandages to prevent scarring,â Dr. Jaliman says. (Try DuoDERM patches, she suggests.)

If the burn gets infected, see your derm. You may need an oral antibiotic to aid the healing. If the brown mark wonât seem to go away even after the burn has healed, you can apply a topical skin bleach containing niacinamide or hydroquinone or opt for laser treatment, according to Dr. Jaliman.

âSometimes if the burn is very bad, a laser may be required to remove the brown discoloration,â she adds. âYou can have a gradual laser treatment doneÂ where you have a series of treatmentsâmaybe 4 to 6âperformed two weeks apart. Â The best one for this is called the Medlite laser. It's non-ablative laserÂ so there's no downtime required.â

And donât forget to wear sunscreen every dayâârain or shine,â reminds Dr. Jalimanâafter this kind of burn so the hyper-pigmentation doesnât get worse.