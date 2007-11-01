Holiday Brunch: This Tropical Drink is Full of Fresh Fruit

This recipe for Four Flowers Mimosa will brighten any party with its tropical flavor.

Makes 12 servings

Prep: 12 minutes

Make the juice the night before, cover, and store in the fridge. Be sure to give it a stir before adding the sparkling wine.

Ingredients:

1 ripe pineapple

2 cups fresh orange juice, divided

4 ripe medium bananas

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons grenadine

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

6 cups sparkling white wine

Instructions:

1. Remove the skin from the pineapple. Cut it lengthwise into quarters. Cut off the thick core from each quarter. Slice 2 of the pineapple quarters lengthwise into long spears; wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.

2. Chop the remaining pineapple quarters into chunks. In a food

processor, puree the pineapple with 1/2 cup of the orange juice. Pour into

a large pitcher.

3. Using the processor, puree the bananas with 1/2 cup of the orange juice. Stir into the pitcher. Add the remaining orange juice, maple syrup, grenadine, and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.

4. In each of 12 tall glasses, pour 1/2 cup juice and 1/2 cup sparkling wine. Garnish each with a pineapple spear. (Serving size: 8 ounces)

Nutrition:

Calories 177 (1% from fat); Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 26g; Sugars 17g; Fiber 2g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 3mg; Calcium 17mg

Recipes adapted from Sarabeth Levine

Edited by Frances Largeman-Roth