Anti-Hangover Cocktails, 16 Sunny Spring Workout Songs, and How to Tell When It's Time for a New Pillow

Health.com
March 18, 2011

  • Feel like enjoying a drink tonight but dread a rough Saturday morning? The mixologist behind these all-natural cocktails claims his concoctions are hangover proof! [Vital Juice]

  • With all the delicious snacks now offered at bars, a drink or two can quickly become a calorie overload. You’ll be surprised by the calorie counts in these popular happy hour eats. [FitSugar]

  • Could your voice be a clue to infidelity? A recent study suggests men with the deepest voices and women with the highest voices may be more likely to cheat. [TIME Healthland]

  • While the skinny can has gotten mixed feedback, Pepsi is now unleashing another new packaging scheme—the world’s first bottle made entirely of plant-based materials. [Vitamin G]

  • Eating an apple a day just doesn’t cut it anymore. You also need oranges, bananas, broccoli, blueberries, and eggplants—a rainbow of variety to give you all the vitamins and nutrients you need. [Fox News Health]

  • The days are finally feeling longer and warmer and we are so ready for some sun. Bring along these fun spring tunes on your next outdoor workout. [DailySpark]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up