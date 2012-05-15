Quiz: Do You Have Adult ADHD?
Quiz: Do You Have Adult ADHD?
Health.com
May 15, 2012
1 of 8
Getty Images
Do I have adult ADHD?
Can't concentrate? Answer these six questions (adding up your score as you go along) to find out if you might have
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
(ADHD).
A score of 11 or higher indicates that your symptoms might be consistent with adult ADHD.
This questionnaire was developed in conjunction with the World Health Organization and the Workgroup on Adult ADHD, and is intended for people 18 and older.
2 of 8
Getty Images
Staying organized
How often do you have difficulty getting things in order when you have to do a task that requires organization?
Never:
+0
Rarely:
+1 point
Sometimes:
+2 points
Often:
+3 points
Very often:
+4 points
3 of 8
Getty Images
Starting tasks
When you have a task that requires a lot of thought, how often do you avoid or delay getting started?
Never:
+0
Rarely:
+1 point
Sometimes:
+2 points
Often:
+3 points
Very often:
+4 points
4 of 8
Getty Images
Distractions
How often are you distracted by activity or noise around you?
Never:
+0
Rarely:
+1 point
Sometimes:
+2 points
Often:
+3 points
Very often:
+4 points
5 of 8
Getty Images
Staying put
How often do you leave your seat in meetings or other situations in which you are expected to remain seated?
Never:
+0
Rarely:
+1 point
Sometimes:
+2 points
Often:
+3 points
Very often:
+4 points
6 of 8
Getty Images
Feeling fidgety
How often do you feel restless or fidgety?
Never:
+0
Rarely:
+1 point
Sometimes:
+2 points
Often:
+3 points
Very often:
+4 points
7 of 8
Getty Images
Waiting in line
How often do you have difficulty waiting your turn in situations when turn taking is required?
Never:
+0
Rarely:
+1 point
Sometimes:
+2 points
Often:
+3 points
Very often:
+4 points
8 of 8
Getty Images
Finding help
If you took this quiz and scored 11 points or more, you could have adult ADHD.
If your inability to concentrate is causing significant stress in your life, be sure to talk to a physician, who can tell you for sure whether your symptoms are caused by ADHD.
