What is ADHD?

Everyone gets distracted occasionally, but if you have real trouble with impulsive behavior, or an inability to pay attention or sit still, you could have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

fidget-spinner-hand

After a Fidget Spinner Sent Her Daughter to the OR, Mom’s PSA Is Going Viral

fidget-spinner

Can Fidget Spinners Really Help Anxiety and ADHD? An Expert Weighs In

adult-adhd

5 Things You Don't Know About Adult ADHD

adult-adhd

7 Things People With Adult ADHD Want You to Know

texting-and-driving-multitasking

12 Reasons to Stop Multitasking

workaholic-woman-work-computer-office

Workaholics More Likely to Have ADHD, OCD, and Depression: Study

FAQ: ADHD in Adolescents and Adults

Between 9 and 10 million adults have ADHD

FAQ: When Someone You Love Has ADHD

How to Help Your Partner and Yourself

Pros and Cons of Strattera: A Nonstimulant Medication

Consider this drug if others cause bothersome side effects

Stimulant Medications for ADHD

In studies, these drugs help about 70% of patients

What If My Child Shows Signs of ADHD?

Parents often notice that they share symptoms with their children

How ADHD Is Different for Women

Millions of adults suffer from this so-called kid's condition

Myths and Misconceptions About ADHD

The condition doesn't mean laziness or bad parenting

Is It ADHD, OCD, or Something Else?

Other conditions may have similar symptoms

Behavior Problems in Teens: More Than Just a Phase?

Diagnosis often occurs in high school or college

parenting-adhd-child

How to Improve Your Child's Attention

Which ADHD Med Is Best?

Adult ADHD, Substance Use, and Risky Behavior

Can medication help prevent impulsive and dangerous decision making?

Treatment Options for ADHD at Any Age

You may consider medication, talk therapy, or lifestyle changes

What Is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder?

Once diagnosed, most people respond quickly to treatment