Most children have short attention spans, but attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a more serious problem with inattention, impulsivity, and/or hyperactivity that affects a child’s ability to learn and get along with others.
Myths and Misconceptions About ADHD
The condition doesn't mean laziness or bad parenting
CDC: Autism, ADHD Rates on the Rise
The proportion of children and teens in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with a developmental disability such as autism has increased 17% since the late 1990s, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
FDA Weighs Food Dye, Hyperactivity Link
Jell-O, Hawaiian Punch, Pop-Tarts, Skittles, and other brightly colored foods designed to appeal to children aren’t exactly health food. But do they make kids hyperactive?
Behavior Problems in Teens: More Than Just a Phase?
Diagnosis often occurs in high school or college
What If My Child Shows Signs of ADHD?
Parents often notice that they share symptoms with their children