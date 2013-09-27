Hot Ingredient: Can You Fight Acne With Oxygen?

Oxygen facials at the spa? So last year.

These days, you can buy creams, foundations, and other products enhanced with oxygen, which may lead to brighter, clearer skin. (Most contain hydrogen peroxide, which ultimately breaks down into oxygen and water.)

"Acne comes from bacteria, and hydrogen peroxide has antimicrobial properties, so it could help give you clearer skin," says New York City dermatologist Eric Schweiger, MD. "And oxygen itself increases circulation and has wound-healing abilities."

