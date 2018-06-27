The Acne Treatment The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti Swears By for Stubborn Chin Breakouts

Acne-prone skin is no match for this reality star-approved treatment. Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti just shared one of her favorite things to help with clogged pores. And while she’s known for crying on screen, Iaconetti is all smiles thanks to this handy at-home skincare regimen.

“I use this to get rid of these little f---ers,” Iaconetti captioned a photo of her chin on her Instagram Story, making sure to say it was “not an ad.”

Iaconetti relies on Olga Lorencin’s Deep Detox Facial in a Box ($98; dermstore.com) to treat uneven texture on her chin. The product—which includes a peel, neutralizer, and mask—is described as a fit for those with normal, oily, and acne-prone skin. Though Iaconetti didn’t share her exact routine, it’s recommended that you use the system twice per week for best results.

This isn't the first time the reality star has raved about the brand. In a blog post published in January, Iaconetti wrote that she visits the Olga Lorencin Skin Care Clinic once a month in Beverly Hills, California. She also promoted another at-home pack from the clinic—and pointed out that she's not the only A-lister who's obsessed with it.

“It’s $100 and it’ll last you months,” Iaconetti said of the brand’s Red Carpet Facial in a Box ($109; dermstore.com). “Halle Berry said this was her aging secret on Watch What Happens Live a couple of months ago and it’s been pretty much sold out until now. It’s basically an exfoliation system that should be used twice a week that really deep cleans and dissolves impurities and leaves your skin UNREAL soft!! You look like you just walked out of the spa after using it.”

In an interview with Essence last August, the esthetician said Berry actually helped inspire the product.

“I have been seeing Halle [Berry] for years and she has certainly been an inspiration,” Lorencin said. “It's all about getting an instant glow without the side effects. For clients looking for that in-spa treatment at home, the Red Carpet Facial in a Box delivers the same results.”

Whether you’re making a red carpet debut or simply looking for an effective at-home spa day, Lorencin’s products are getting rave reviews from smooth-skinned celebs.