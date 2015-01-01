Apparently, Butt Facials Are Now a Thing

Just when you thought you'd heard it all, there's a new beauty trend on the up and up: butt facials.

"I got this idea last May, when I had a client come in expressing concern about some acne on her butt," says Molly Lamb, owner of Skin by Molly in Brooklyn, N.Y. "I just put the treatment up on my spa menu, and I was deluged."

The 30-minute Shiny Hiney facial, which costs $85, includes a wash with a purifying cleanse, followed by a toner that contains salicylic acid; next comes a manual exfoliation, a steam and a purifying clay mask. (For an extra $20, you can add a mild glycolic peel to further do away with dead skin cells and penetrate deep into those clogged pores.)

But if you don't have a spa that's offering a butt facial near you, don't despair: You can perform your own bum beauty treatment at home by using a salicylic acid body wash followed by a tea tree oil scrub and a clay mask. (One we like: Kiehl's Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Masque, $23, nordstrom.com.)

"Anything that you would use on your face or back is perfectly safe to put on your behind," Lamb says.

